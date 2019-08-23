Ayo Dosnumu
Ayo Dosunmu is swarmed by fans after the team's win against Michigan State on Feb. 5, 2019.

 Rick Danzl
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball will play 15 games against NCAA tournament teams in the 2019-20 season albeit just two (at least so far) in nonconference action with Arizona and Old Dominion on the schedule. The Illini still have an open date on Nov. 26, but the rest of their schedule was released Friday morning.

The only game on the announced schedule not previously reported is the season opener. Illinois will start the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 at home against Nicholls State. The Colonels went 14-17 last season and finished tied for ninth in the Southland Conference under first-year coach Austin Claunch.

Illinois will open Big Ten play on the road with a Dec. 7 game at Maryland and then return home for a Dec. 11 matchup with Michigan and new coach Juwan Howard. The bulk of conference play starts with a Jan. 2 game at Michigan State.

The full schedule is as follows:

Nov. 1 — Lewis (exhibition)

Nov. 5  — Nicholls State

Nov. 8 — at Grand Canyon

Nov. 10 — at Arizona

Nov. 18 — Hawaii

Nov. 20 — The Citadel

Nov. 23 — Hampton

Nov. 26 — TBA

Dec. 2 — Miami (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 7 — at Maryland

Dec. 11 — Michigan

Dec. 14 — Old Dominion

Dec. 21 — vs. Missouri (Braggin' Rights, St. Louis)

Dec. 29 — North Carolina A&T

Jan. 2 — at Michigan State

Jan. 5 — Purdue

Jan. 8 — at Wisconsin

Jan. 11 — Rutgers

Jan. 18 — Northwestern

Jan. 21 — at Purdue

Jan. 25 — at Michigan

Jan. 30 — Minnesota

Feb. 2 — at Iowa

Feb. 7 — Maryland

Feb. 11 — Michigan State

Feb. 15 — at Rutgers

Feb. 18 — at Penn State

Feb. 24 — Nebraska

Feb. 27 — at Northwestern

March 1 — Indiana

March 4 — at Ohio State

March 8 — Iowa

March 11-15 — Big Ten tournament (Indianapolis)

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

