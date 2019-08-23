CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball will play 15 games against NCAA tournament teams in the 2019-20 season albeit just two (at least so far) in nonconference action with Arizona and Old Dominion on the schedule. The Illini still have an open date on Nov. 26, but the rest of their schedule was released Friday morning.
The only game on the announced schedule not previously reported is the season opener. Illinois will start the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 at home against Nicholls State. The Colonels went 14-17 last season and finished tied for ninth in the Southland Conference under first-year coach Austin Claunch.
Illinois will open Big Ten play on the road with a Dec. 7 game at Maryland and then return home for a Dec. 11 matchup with Michigan and new coach Juwan Howard. The bulk of conference play starts with a Jan. 2 game at Michigan State.
The full schedule is as follows:
Nov. 1 — Lewis (exhibition)
Nov. 5 — Nicholls State
Nov. 8 — at Grand Canyon
Nov. 10 — at Arizona
Nov. 18 — Hawaii
Nov. 20 — The Citadel
Nov. 23 — Hampton
Nov. 26 — TBA
Dec. 2 — Miami (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7 — at Maryland
Dec. 11 — Michigan
Dec. 14 — Old Dominion
Dec. 21 — vs. Missouri (Braggin' Rights, St. Louis)
Dec. 29 — North Carolina A&T
Jan. 2 — at Michigan State
Jan. 5 — Purdue
Jan. 8 — at Wisconsin
Jan. 11 — Rutgers
Jan. 18 — Northwestern
Jan. 21 — at Purdue
Jan. 25 — at Michigan
Jan. 30 — Minnesota
Feb. 2 — at Iowa
Feb. 7 — Maryland
Feb. 11 — Michigan State
Feb. 15 — at Rutgers
Feb. 18 — at Penn State
Feb. 24 — Nebraska
Feb. 27 — at Northwestern
March 1 — Indiana
March 4 — at Ohio State
March 8 — Iowa
March 11-15 — Big Ten tournament (Indianapolis)