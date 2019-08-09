Ayo Dosunmu scored a team-high 26 points to help lead Illinois to a 107-74 victory against Livorno All-Stars and keep the Illini undefeated at 3-0 in their foreign tour of Italy.
Illinois pulled away in the second half for the win. The Illini led by just 13 points at halftime, pushed their lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter and then poured it on down the stretch in the fourth for their third victory in four days.
Dosunmu was one of five Illinois players in double figures in the 33-point victory, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili adding 20 points and nine rebounds. Tevian Jones finished with 16 points and led the Illini with 10 rebounds and five steals. Alan Griffin chipped in 14 points with eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Trent Frazier rounded out Illinois' top scorers with 10 points.
Illinois will wrap up its four-game schedule Saturday. The Illini will leave Florence for Rome and then play the Netherlands National B Team at noon (CST).