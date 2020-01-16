CHAMPAIGN — Illinois spent "Feast Week" at home this season, a lone game against Division II Lindenwood the only one on the schedule during the Thanksgiving break.
The Illini will head south this coming November to play in the Emerald Coast Classic from Nov. 27-29. Florida, Iowa State and Oregon are also scheduled to play in the tournament held at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.
“The Emerald Coast Classic is a great event and will be a great time for our players,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in the official release. “We look forward to playing against good competition and be able to play in front of our strong Florida alumni base. We are really excited to play in the 2020 Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.”
All four teams will play two games on campus against yet to be determined opponents before heading to the Florida panhandle. The other four teams in the field for the on-campus games include Alabama A&M, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State and North Florida.
Illinois most recently played in the Emerald Coast Classic during the 2015-16 season. The Illini split their "home" games against Chattanooga (81-77 loss) and Chicago State (82-79) win in Springfield.
Once in Florida, Illinois beat UAB 72-58 behind 18 points from Kendrick Nunn and 12 apiece from Malcolm Hill, Maverick Morgan and Leron Black. The Illini lost their finale in Niceville, falling 84-73 to then No. 4 Iowa State. Illinois trailed by just one at halftime, but a knee injury to Mike Thorne Jr. — which ultimately cost the transfer big man the season — hampered them in the second half. Hill and Nunn led Illinois in the loss to the Cyclones with 20 and 19 points, respectively.