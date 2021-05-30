SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — That’s more like it.
The Illinois men’s golf team put together its best round so far at the NCAA Championships on Sunday, not only assuring Mike Small’s program they’d play again during the final round of stroke play on Monday, but serving notice to the rest of the field at Grayhawk Golf Club: don’t forget about the Illini.
Illinois is in sole possession of fourth place on the team leaderboard after starting Sunday tied for fifth. Two days ago, Illinois struggled in its opening round and was tied for 10th, but has steadily moved up the team standings during the past two days.
“We never look down the leaderboard. We always look up the leaderboard,” Small said. “Golf is an easier game when you are chasing people than it is if you are protecting.”
Illinois still has teams to chase on Monday after the 30-team field was whittled down to 15 teams following Sunday’s round. But the Illini are in a solid position to keep their season going into Tuesday when the field is narrowed to eight teams and match play begins.
Illinois compiled a 2-under par 278 on Sunday and sits at 4-over 844 for the tournament. Oklahoma State shot a blistering 6-under 274 on Sunday and is comfortably in first place at 12-under 828. Oklahoma (1-over 841) and Arizona State (2-over 842) are also ahead of Illinois on the team leaderboard.
Florida State (9-over 849), Vanderbilt (13-over 853), Wake Forest (13-over 853) and North Carolina (13-over 853) are behind Illinois, rounding out the top eight teams going into Monday’s tee times. Pepperdine is ninth at 14-over 854.
“We’re going to come out (Monday) and play golf like we've been playing, and be prepared to handle some adversity,” Small said. “Something is going to happen (Monday) to each one of them that's going to rattle their cages. They've got to get through it and figure it out. That's what national championships are supposed to do. If we can handle those problems when they come — and stay in control of our space and look up the leaderboard — we should be, hopefully, OK.”
Michael Feagles is playing more than OK for the Illini. The senior is thriving in his hometown. The Scottsdale native is tied for fifth on the individual leaderboard after carding his second consecutive 3-under 67 on Sunday. He sits at 4-under 206 for the tournament. Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin is atop the leaderboard at 9-under 201.
“The first day I could tell (Feagles) was a little, not nervous, but playing back home in a big tournament,” Small said. “He settled down quickly, and he's been on point the whole time so far. He's enjoying it. Some friends and family are out watching him, and it's been fun to watch him spend his last national championship at home.”
Sophomore Jerry Ji also continued his consistent play on Sunday with an even-par 70 and is tied for 10th at 2-under 208.
“Jerry has been solid as well,” Small said. “He's made very few bogeys. The putter hasn't really heated up for him yet, but he's played really well from tee-to-green.”
Junior Adrien Dumot de Chassart carded a 1-under 69 on Sunday and is tied for 28th at 4-over 214, while junior Tommy Kuhl shot a 2-over 72 on Sunday and is tied for 41st at 6-over 216.
Put together four quality scores again on Monday and Illinois will find itself in the national quarterfinals. It’s a place Small is familiar with, having guided Illinois to a spot among the final eight teams on six separate occasions since match play was adopted in 2009, culminating in a national runner-up finish for Illinois in 2013.
Feagles and fellow super senior Giovanni Tadiotto were around in 2017, the last time Illinois made the quarterfinals. Illinois advanced to the semifinals that season before falling to eventual national champion Oklahoma at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.
Even with the duos’ veteran presence, a potential grueling Tuesday of playing 36 holes could await the Illini with both the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place the same day. But first, they need to maintain what has guided them to this point: consistent shot-making, dependable putting and a confident, competitive approach on the course.
“We always use the expression, ‘The hay is in the barn,’ meaning all the work is done,” Small said. “It's been put away, now it's just time to trust it and go out and play and compete. If you're trying to find something (to fix) right now, it's a little late. So we'll just tidy a couple of things up on the greens, and then we'll come out (Monday), lay it on the line and compete.”