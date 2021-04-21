CHAMPAIGN — The regular slate of multi-team events is back for the 2021-22 college basketball season, and Illinois is set to compete in the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic this November. The field, which also includes Arkansas, Cincinnati and Kansas State, was announced Wednesday morning.
The Hall of Fame Classic is scheduled for Nov. 22-23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Semifinal matchups and ticket sales information are to be determined at a later date, but all four games of the event will air on the ESPN family of networks.
Illinois hosted its own MTE last November after the Emerald Coast Classic was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and won all three of its season-opening games against low- and mid-major teams before finishing the year 24-7 with a Big Ten tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance. The Hall of Fame Classic will provide the Illini an opportunity for an early season challenge in 2021-22 against a higher level of competition along with the rescheduled return game against Arizona at State Farm Center.
Arkansas is coming off 25-7 season and Elite Eight finish. The Razorbacks have to replace likely lottery pick Moses Moody, but coach Eric Mussselman, a known transfer portal enthusiast, has already with guards Chris Lykes (Miami), Au’Diese Toney (Pittsburgh) and Stanley Umude (South Dakota).
Kansas State finished 9-20 overall and second-to-last in the Big 12 in 2020-21 for the worst season of former Illinois coach Bruce Weber’s tenure with the Wildcats. Cincinnati had a tumultuous 12-11 season, which saw five players transfer and coach John Brannen fired following an investigation into the program by the university. The Bearcats have since hired former UNC-Greensboro coach Wes Miller.