Illinois head coach Brad Underwood instucts his team duiring the first half of the Indiana versus Illinois men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

 Richard Janzaruk/Bloomington Herald-Times
CHAMPAIGN — Wins against Wisconsin and Indiana extended Illinois' winning streak to four. They also helped push the Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) even higher up the Associated Press Top 25.

Illinois checked in at No. 13 when the latest poll was released Monday. It's the highest the Big Ten-leading Illini have been ranked since it peaked, so far, at No. 10 on Nov. 15.

Last week's win against Wisconsin was Illinois' second in two weeks against a ranked team. Beating Wisconsin and Indiana also gave the Illini two more Quad I victories. They've actually notched five consecutive Quad I wins thanks to Northwestern crushing Nebraska on the road Saturday to improve its own standing.

Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in Monday's poll update. Purdue continues to be the highest ranked at No. 3, while Wisconsin dropped to No. 14, Michigan State dropped to No. 17 and Ohio State held steady at no. 16. Illinois and Purdue play at 8 p.m. Tuesday in West Lafayette, Ind.

Beat writer Scott Richey's ballot:

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Purdue

4. Arizona

5. Houston

6. Kentucky

7. Kansas

8. Duke

9. Baylor

10. Providence

11. Texas Tech

12. Marquette

13. Illinois

14. UCLA

15. Wisconsin

16. Michigan State

17. Ohio State

18. Villanova

19. UConn

20. Boise State

21. Texas

22. Xavier

23. Murray State

24. USC

25. Tennessee

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

