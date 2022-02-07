CHAMPAIGN — Wins against Wisconsin and Indiana extended Illinois' winning streak to four. They also helped push the Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) even higher up the Associated Press Top 25.
Illinois checked in at No. 13 when the latest poll was released Monday. It's the highest the Big Ten-leading Illini have been ranked since it peaked, so far, at No. 10 on Nov. 15.
Last week's win against Wisconsin was Illinois' second in two weeks against a ranked team. Beating Wisconsin and Indiana also gave the Illini two more Quad I victories. They've actually notched five consecutive Quad I wins thanks to Northwestern crushing Nebraska on the road Saturday to improve its own standing.
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in Monday's poll update. Purdue continues to be the highest ranked at No. 3, while Wisconsin dropped to No. 14, Michigan State dropped to No. 17 and Ohio State held steady at no. 16. Illinois and Purdue play at 8 p.m. Tuesday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Beat writer Scott Richey's ballot:
1. Auburn
2. Gonzaga
3. Purdue
4. Arizona
5. Houston
6. Kentucky
7. Kansas
8. Duke
9. Baylor
10. Providence
11. Texas Tech
12. Marquette
13. Illinois
14. UCLA
15. Wisconsin
16. Michigan State
17. Ohio State
18. Villanova
19. UConn
20. Boise State
21. Texas
22. Xavier
23. Murray State
24. USC
25. Tennessee