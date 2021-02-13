LINCOLN, Neb. — Ayo Dosunmu has a unique perspective on the way a team in Nebraska’s position this season views a matchup like Friday night’s at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Now, Illinois never reached quite the depths the Cornhuskers have fallen. The longest losing streak the Illini have suffered in the Brad Underwood era was a six-game slide in the 2017-18 season.
Nebraska entered Friday night’s game having lost eight straight Big Ten games this season and 17 more a season prior. That’s zero conference wins in 13 months.
What Dosunmu and Co. do understand, however, is what it’s like trying to hunt wins. What it’s like being the underdog with nothing to lose.
There’s an adrenaline rush. Dosunmu’s mindset when Illinois was the hunter and not the hunted was a desire to play the role of spoiler.
That was the vibe Nebraska was giving off Friday night. Dosunmu felt it from the way the Cornhuskers were talking on the court and the way their bench was just as vocal.
“They really had nothing to lose,” Dosunmu said. “Everyone had already counted them out of this game. It really makes us have to execute better. We did a poor job of executing to the potential of where we want to be at, but, at the end of the day, that left column always says win. There’s no moral victories. There’s no almost-win. It just says win. I’m grateful to get this win.”
Illinois’ 77-72 victory Friday night in Nebraska wasn’t an easy one. That the game went into overtime is proof enough of that.
Illini coach Brad Underwood compared it to a hole of golf. Falling behind 9-0 with defensive lapses at one end and turnovers at the other was like snap hooking the drive into the left rough behind a tree. Methodically closing the gap to just a single point deficit at halftime was the punch out to the fairway. The only play.
Missing multiple opportunities to turn a slim second half lead into a decisive advantage was going for the green and missing. Dosunmu taking control of the game in the final 3 1/2 minutes and overtime to secure the not-at-all-a-sure-thing win was holing out the greenside chip shot to save par.
Dosunmu finished with 31 points, six assists and three rebounds for his fourth 30-point game of the season. That he scored 17 of his 31 points in the final 3 1/2 minuets of regulation plus five more in overtime was peak Dosunmu takeover mode.
“It was his time,” Underwood said. “What is really unique is he had not played great. He’d missed some opportunities he normally doesn’t. He missed some free throws. Yet, you dance with the one who got you there, and that’s what we did. He made big shots. I’m just glad that No. 11 was on our team (Friday).”
Dosunmu helped Illinois avoid the proverbial trap game. Sand trap game, to continue Underwood’ golf metaphor. Nonetheless, a game Underwood was concerned about as soon as Nebraska was added to Illinois’ slate on Monday with the Big Ten shuffling its master schedule.
The unranked Cornuskers instead of No. 3 Michigan.
“You’re going to get two top six teams playing, and then all of a sudden it’s not,” Underwood said. “It’s not Michigan. It’s a team who’s really struggling. All of a sudden, this becomes that trap game. We practiced not very good (Thursday), and our shootaround was horrible (Friday).”
Simply being ready to face Nebraska wasn’t enough. Not for that type of game. Dosunmu made it clear that there’s an extra level of preparedness — a mental toughness — a ranked team has to have against a struggling, upset-minded opponent.
“We really learned a valuable lesson (Friday), which is each and every possession, you have to value it, and you have to play as hard as you can,” Dosunmu said. “The other team, who is looking to beat you, really has nothing to lose.”
Friday’s win was Illinois’ fifth in a row, making Tuesday’s 8 p.m. showdown with Northwestern at State Farm Center an important. Six straight wins is what the Illini will have to pull off to win their coveted national championship.
“We have a goal now where we’re trying to win games in a row so we can simulate that so when the NCAA tournament comes we’ll be ready and prepared to accomplish that,” Dosunmu said. “It takes games like this, winning games like this. Every game isn’t going to be pretty. Every game isn’t going to be all the shots going in. It’s not going to be like that. That’s not the reality of it. We just try to stay focused.”
This veteran Illinois group has a better shot than Underwood’s earlier teams. Maybe even better than last year’s breakout squad. These Illini just keep finding ways to win.
“It’s nice to have veterans,” Underwood said. “It’s nice to have guys with confidence. And we found way to win. That’s what winners do. Every season you go back and you look, and there’s always a game or two like this where you don’t play your best. Yet, really good teams find a way to win.”