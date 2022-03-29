Andre Curbelo is the first Illinois men’s basketball player to hit the transfer portal. But probably not the last.
Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down eight potential transfer targets that have reported Illinois interest:
Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley
The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds in the 2021-22 season. Aimaq had his best game in a win against BYU with 24 points, 22 rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks.
Trevon Brazile, Missouri
The 6-9, 215-pound forward got better as last season progressed. Brazile averaged 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and two blocks in his final five games as a freshman.
Brandon Murray, LSU
Murray was a top 100 recruit out of IMG Academy (Fla.) in the Class of 2021, and the 6-5, 214-pound guard averaged 10 points and three rebounds as a freshman.
Neal Quinn, Lafayette
Quinn possess a unique skill set — one Brad Underwood values — as a 7-foot, 280-pound center. Lafayette’s leading scorer in the 2021-22 season (14.7 points) also led the Leopards in assists (4.0).
Antonio Reeves, Illinois State
The 6-4, 185-pound guard had a breakout junior season for the Redbirds, averaging 20.1 points (good for top 20 nationally) and 3.5 rebounds to win MVC Most Improved honors last season.
Terrence Shannon Jr., Texas Tech
The Chicago native committed to DePaul before flipping to Texas Tech. The 6-6, 215-pound guard was a key part of the Red Raiders’ Sweet 16 run this season.
Payton Sparks, Ball State
A two-star recruit out of Winchester (Ind.) Community High School wound up the MAC Freshman of the Year after the 6-9, 240-pound center averaged 13.5 points and 8.5 rebounds and shot 53 percent overall from the field.
Jeremiah Williams, Temple
Williams entered the portal after two seasons as Temple’s starting point guard. The 6-5, 185-pound guard averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds last season.