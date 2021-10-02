WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Illinois volleyball missed on a couple opportunities for a signature win during the nonconference portion of the season with losses to Washington, Colorado and Creighton.
The opening week of Big Ten didn’t provide that opportunity either.
Friday night did. On the road. Playing the No. 4 team in the country that had already notched a couple top-25 wins.
Illinois took advantage of that opportunity. It took five sets — just like last week’s wins against Iowa and Northwestern — but the Illini left Purdue’s Holloway Gymnasium with a 30-28, 15-25, 26-24, 18-25, 15-10 win in front of 2,415 fans.
Signature victory acquired. But it’s only the start.
“You’re going to want that on your résumé for the future,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas told The News-Gazette. “We’re not resting on this. By no means do we think we’re the bee’s knees, as the kids used to say. We still have to be able to compete every single point.
“There’s still 17 games left in the Big Ten. You take a rest on any of those or anything like that and you’re going to find yourself on the bad end. You’ve got to make sure you take care of business week in and week out.”
Illinois (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) will face No. 5 Wisconsin at noon Sunday at Huff Hall. Next week is a repeat — only in reverse — with a Wednesday home match against the Boilermakers and a weekend road trip to face the Badgers on Oct. 9.
For one night, though, the Illini could revel in their best win of the season. A win that going five sets four other times this season — and winning three times — helped prepare them for Friday night.
“Being in those battles the week before — and we were close against some of the other big teams in pre-conference play — really helped us,” Tamas said. “We always talk about being brave in big moments, and you saw that.”
The win against Purdue was fairly typical Big Ten volleyball. Four Illini finished with double-digit kills, led by Megan Cooney’s match-high 21 to go with a 14-kill, 17-dig double-double from Raina Terry. Jessica Nunge added 15 kills, and Kennedy Collins finished with 10.
“Whenever you can keep a team guessing, you’re going to have that in your favor,” Tamas said. “The fact we were able to get some even distribution was great to see.”
Purdue made the Illinois hitters work for it, though. The Boilermakers’ Taylor Trammell led all players with 11 blocks, and Grace Cleveland had 10 for Purdue. The defensive battle from the other direction came in Taylor Kuper’s match-high 25 digs for Illinois and Diana Brown pairing 15 digs with her match-high 50 assists.
“We kept the pressure on them and were able to pick up a lot of points through our defense,” Tamas said. “Any night in the Big Ten, you’re going to be in these big battles. We’ve got to be ready for it and try to show up and make big plays in those big moments.”