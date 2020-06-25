CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its frontcourt depth Thursday with a commitment from Class of 2020 prospect Brandon Lieb. The 7-foot, 215-pound center out of Deerfield picked the Illini after being offered Tuesday night and virtually meeting with the coaching staff Wednesday.
🔶🔷COMMMITTED🔶🔷#illini pic.twitter.com/N26bC4MAur— Brandon Lieb (@brandonlieb12) June 25, 2020
Lieb averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this past season as a senior at Deerfield, but with only an offer from SIU-Edwardsville initially intended to reclassify to the Class of 2021 and attend a prep school. Instead, Lieb will join Illinois for the 2020-21 season after a flurry of offers in the past two months.
Lieb fills Illinois' lone remaining open scholarship for the 2020-21 season. The Illini could have as many as two more open scholarships, however, depending on the NBA draft decisions by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.