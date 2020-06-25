Brandon Lieb
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its frontcourt depth Thursday with a commitment from Class of 2020 prospect Brandon Lieb. The 7-foot, 215-pound center out of Deerfield picked the Illini after being offered Tuesday night and virtually meeting with the coaching staff Wednesday.

Lieb averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this past season as a senior at Deerfield, but with only an offer from SIU-Edwardsville initially intended to reclassify to the Class of 2021 and attend a prep school. Instead, Lieb will join Illinois for the 2020-21 season after a flurry of offers in the past two months.

Lieb fills Illinois' lone remaining open scholarship for the 2020-21 season. The Illini could have as many as two more open scholarships, however, depending on the NBA draft decisions by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).