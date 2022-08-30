CHAMPAIGN — Oregon and West Virginia threw last-ditch scholarship offers at Amani Hansberry in late July.
The four-star forward was in the process of blowing up at Peach Jam, and Dana Altman and Bob Huggins did what they could to jump in on his recruitment.
Hansberry was less than two weeks away from announcing his top five schools at that point. The overtures from the Ducks and Mountaineers emphasized the kind of last-minute attention Hansberry might receive after the way he dominated Peach Jam with Team Durant. But Hansberry ultimately stuck with the programs that had recruited him the longest when he narrowed his choices at the beginning of August.
That paid off for Illinois on Sunday when Hansberry committed to the Illini live on 247Sports Youtube from a list of finalists that also included Auburn, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
“Sticking with the schools that have been on me the longest, I’m a huge family guy,” Hansberry said during his commitment announcement. “I’m not going to trust someone who just comes up out of nowhere. Knowing that the schools in my top five — especially Illinois — had been with me from my junior and even my sophomore year, they saw my potential early on and followed me.”
Illinois had an in with Hansberry because of assistant coach Chester Frazier, who recruited the Mount St. Joseph (Md.) star when he was still finding his way at St. John’s College in Washington, D.C., as a member of the Virginia Tech coaching staff. Frazier left the Hokies to return to the Illini ahead of the 2021-22 season and brought some new names to track on the recruiting trail with him.
Illinois offered Hansberry last October and turned him into the top priority in the Class of 2023 this spring and summer.
The Illini coaching staff, led by Brad Underwood, turned the full force of its recruiting focus on Hansberry as a constant presence at the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward’s games in North August, S.C., in Nike’s season-ending EYBL event.
“What stood out really was that they really wanted to develop me,” Hansberry said. ”I know as an undersized, kind of weird, not your average basketball player I’ve got to go somewhere I can depend on someone to develop me IQ-wise on the court and off the court just making me into a better man. I feel like there was no one better to do it than Coach Underwood and Coach Frazier.”
Hansberry was productive in the last year despite being undersized and kind of weird. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for Team Durant during the spring EYBL sessions before his breakthrough at Peach Jam. Playing on a team also featuring Oregon-bound five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr., Maryland commit and four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe and five-star wing Trentyn Flowers, Hansberry averaged 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in North Augusta.
Hansberry’s strong grassroots season came after Hansberry helped lead Mount St. Joseph (Md.) to a 33-6 record and a sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles last winter. It was Hansberry’s first season with the Gaels after he transferred from St. John’s in Washington, D.C., and he averaged 20.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
“He’s an ideal college 4-man at this point,” said Eric Bossi, national basketball director for 247Sports, after Hansberry’s commitment. “He can play facing the rim. You can put him on the elbow and actually run a lot of offense through him because of his passing and his ball handling. He can even play as a small ball 5 because of his toughness and his length. He’s rugged. I think he’s going to be Big Ten ready physically when he arrives on campus.”
Hansberry was ranked as the No. 52 prospect in the Class of 2023 in 247Sports’ latest update — a jump of 75 spots from the previous version. That ranking is closer, though, to some of the expectations he faced heading into his high school career.
“He entered high school with a big reputation and was thought to be a guy that would be highly ranked,” Bossi said. “That didn’t happen right away. He didn’t cry about it on social media. He didn’t talk about how everyone was overlooking him. He just stayed the course and put in the work and turned into a top 50 type player in the country.
“He started off as a somewhat overweight undersized center at the beginning of his high school career. He stretched out a little bit and has done an incredible job of getting himself in shape. The results have come with it. His entire work ethic and mentality have been really impressive along the way.”
Hansberry is Illinois’ first commitment in the Class of 2023. That puts the Illini 10th in the Big Ten and 43rd nationally in 247Sports’ team rankings based almost exclusively on quantity. Hansberry is the ninth-highest ranked Big Ten recruit based on 247Sports Composite rankings and seventh-highest based solely on 247Sports’ own rankings.
“Hard-nosed,” Hansberry said to describe his game. “I get the job done on both ends of the floor. Whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to do it. I’m good at playmaking. I’m good at rebounding. I’m good at playing defense. I’m really just one of those everyday guys, and I can’t wait to show it.”