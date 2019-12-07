Lovie Smith and the Illinois football coaching staff have an early signing period later this month for the Class of 2020.
But December has already treated the Illini well in regards to the Class of 2021.
Samari Collier, a three-star quarterback from DeSoto, Texas, verbally committed to Illinois on Saturday night.
100% Committed #Fightingillini 🔶🔷 @IlliniRSmith @LovieSmith pic.twitter.com/fEQkNGvJC0— Samari Collier (@6samari_) December 7, 2019
Collier is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback who also held an offer from New Mexico State.
Collier had a strong junior season at DeSoto, a suburb of Dallas. He threw for 2,645 yards, completing 56 percent of his passes, for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 472 rushing yards.
Collier is the first Class of 2021 prospect to commit to Illinois, which has highly-touted quarterback C.J. Dixon from Loganville, Ga., set to join the 2020 class for Illinois.