CHAMPAIGN — Offensive recruits still outnumber their defensive counterparts more than four-to-one in Illinois football's 2022 recruiting class, but Monday's commitment of defensive lineman Terrell Jones at least narrowed the ratio.
Jones is the 16th commitment in the Class of 2022 for Illinois and third defensive player. The three-star defensive lineman from Hoover, Ala., joins in-state linebackers Jared Badie and Malachi Hood out of Oswego East and Joliet Catholic, respectively.
Jones bulked up from 200 to approximately 260 pounds in the last year and also moved from defensive tackle to defensive end at Hoover. He's already more than tripled his sack total from the 2020 season and has been a stalwart up front for the unbeaten Buccaneers (11-0) and their defense that's allowed just 13 points per game. Jones and Hoover play Hewitt-Trussville on Friday in the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs.
Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison and outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane were the primary recruiters for Jones. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound lineman chose the Illini over other offers from Akron, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Army, Austin Peay, Campbell, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Elon, Memphis, Minnesota, North Alabama, Samford, UAB, UT Martin and Western Kentucky.