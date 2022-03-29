CHAMPAIGN — The primary focus of Illinois’ recruiting efforts has remained clear. Bret Bielema made a commitment to recruit the state harder when he got the job, and the Illini coach followed through in the Class of 2022.
Those efforts have continued in the Class of 2023. East St. Louis linebacker Antwon “Jojo” Hayden committed to Illinois late Tuesday morning to become the second prospect in the Illini’s 2023 class. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin was the first with his commitment less than a week prior.
Hayden is ranked as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound outside linebacker is also a top 15 recruit in the state per the 247Sports Composite Ranking.
Hayden played a key role in East St. Louis’ Class 6A state runner-up finish in 2021. The junior linebacker finished the season with 117 tackles and six sacks and had 10 tackles in the Flyers’ 37-36 loss to Cary-Grove in the state championship game.
Hayden had other offers from Alabama A&M, Arkansas State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Illinois State, Long Island, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee State, Toledo, Western Illinois and Western Michigan. He received his Illini offer on Feb. 23 and kept the post about it pinned at the top of his Twitter profile leading up to his commitment.
The commitments from Feagin and Hayden move Illinois’ still small class into 10th in the Big Ten and 36th nationally per 247Sports. The Illini are one of four teams with two commitments in the Class of 2023. Penn State’s class currently ranks first in the conference and fifth nationally, with Ohio State and Michigan’s classes checking in at Nos. 7 and 8 in the country, respectively.