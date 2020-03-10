CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was already set to lose most of its defensive tackle rotation to graduation following the 2019 season. Then the Illini took a hit at defensive end when Oluwole Betiku Jr. opted to declare for the NFL draft.
Illinois addressed the former by targeting multiple defensive tackles in its 2020 recruiting class. The latter got an answer Tuesday when Wisconsin edge rusher Christian Bell (an outside linebacker in the Badgers' 3-4 scheme) announced his commitment to Illinois. Bell, who redshirted at Wisconsin in 2016, will be a graduate transfer and eligible immediately for the 2020 season with the Illini.
Thank you @LovieSmith and the rest of the staff for this opportunity. @IlliniFootball #IlliniNation pic.twitter.com/hPNJX554GN— Christian Bell (@BELL_ringerr) March 10, 2020
Bell was ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star by 247Sports and Rivals coming out of Hoover (Ala.) High School where he won three state championships. He signed initially at Alabama but spent just a semester with the Crimson Tide before transferring to Wisconsin.
Bell, who checks in at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, played in 24 career games at Wisconsin, including seven in 2019. He finished with eight career tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.
Bell will be immediately in the mix on the Illinois defensive line. Rising seniors Isaiah Gay and Owen Carney Jr. have the most experience among the Illini's returning defensive ends with 67 games between them. The rest, beyond career backup Marc Mondesir, are underclassmen.