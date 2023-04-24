CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball team has made a run at Quincy Guerrier before. Two of them, actually.
On Monday, the Illini finally landed him.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward verbally committed to Illinois on Monday afternoon after spending the past two seasons at Oregon.
The Illini recruited Guerrier out of Thetford Academy (Vt.). Long enough ago that former assistant coach Jamall Walker was the lead recruiter. Guerrier ultimately signed with Syracuse and played two seasons for the Orange before hitting the transfer portal the first time. Illinois was involved in his recruitment again before he committed to Oregon.
Guerrier averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds this past season with the Ducks, who finished 21-15 and reached the quarterfinals of the NIT. He was started 22 of 36 games after starting 35 games in 2021-22.