The Illinois men’s basketball team added another piece to its 2019-2020 roster on Sunday morning.
Jacob Grandison, a Holy Cross transfer, announced via his Twitter account that he is transferring to Illinois.
ILLINOIS. Committed. 👨🏽🔬Year...🧡💙 #illinination pic.twitter.com/kRQiOjYOFe— Jacob Grandison (@slimjake_) August 18, 2019
The 6-foot-6, 196-pound guard/forward from Oakland, Calif., should add depth at the wing for the Illini in the future, but won’t be eligible until the 2020-21 season after sitting out this upcoming season. He is the second transfer coach Brad Underwood and his staff have landed this month after Austin Hutcherson, a Division III transfer from Wesleyan University, committed to the Illini on Aug. 10.
Grandison averaged 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds last season at Holy Cross, where he started all 33 games for a Crusaders’ team that went 16-17 under Bill Carmody, the former Northwestern coach.
With Grandison’s commitment, along with the commitment on Saturday night of Lincoln forward Jermaine Hamlin, the Illini are at 13 scholarships for the upcoming season, the full allotment.
This leaves questions surrounding whether New York big man Bernard Kouma, who committed to the Illini last spring but didn’t join the team this summer while awaiting eligibility, will join Illinois for the upcoming season or at any point in the future.
Grandison played at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire during his prep career, and averaged 9.0 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds during his freshman season at Holy Cross.