CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' defensive tackle depth will take a serious hit with Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson all exhausting their eligibility after the Redbox Bowl later this month.
The Illini took another step toward reinforcing their defensive front with a Sunday night commitment from junior college defensive tackle Anthony Shipton. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound sophomore out of Cerritos College (Calif.) is the 10th member of Illinois' 2020 recruiting class and second from the JUCO ranks after the Illini got a commitment from Hutchinson (Kan.) linebacker Lavar Gardner last month.
Committed To The university of Illinois #Littyville 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/AIp8QWvFyC— $HIPPIE ThE p☔️ (@AnthonyShipton) December 9, 2019
Shipton, who had other offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Hawaii, Southern Miss and UTEP, was a unanimous all-conference pick in the National Division Central League this season. He finished with 40 tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss and four sacks while forcing one fumble and also recovering one for the 7-4 Falcons.