CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema continues to fill out the 2023 roster.
Friday saw the Illinois football team add a junior college edge rusher with Laine Jenkins announcing his commitment to the Illini on social media. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive lineman had committed to Oklahoma last week before switching to Illinois.
Jenkins, a Willowbrook native who graduated from Neuqua Valley High School, had posted eight tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks last season for Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan. He has three seasons of eligibility left. The three-star prospect held offers from Oklahoma, Indiana and Iowa State.
Earlier in the week, the Illini shored up the secondary with Southern Illinois' Clayton Bush announcing on Tuesday he was transferring to Illinois. The 6-foot, 195-pound safety played in 34 games the past three seasons at SIU.
Illinois opens the 2023 season in 99 days on Sept. 2 against Toledo at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Illini are coming off an 8-5 season after playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl.