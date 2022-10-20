Bret Bielema hit the junior college ranks to find two starting offensive lineman on this season's Illinois football team.
Maybe Dez'Mond Schuster is next. Schuster, a 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, verbally committed to the Illini on Thursday afternoon, declaring his intentions in a social media post.
I'm 1000% committed to the #FamILLy 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/puzJYmBjY9— Schuster.Dez’Mond (@DezmondSchuster) October 20, 2022
Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler are two junior college players Illinois signed last winter who are now starting on the offensive line for the 18th-ranked Illini. Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) is off this Saturday, but resumes play on Oct. 29 at Nebraska (3-4, 2-2).
Schuster plays on the top-ranked NJCAA Division I team this fall. Hutchinson is 6-0 this season and has averaged 38.5 points, with a balanced offense that averages 471.3 yards (258 passing and 213.3 rushing).
Schuster becomes the 16th commit in the 2023 class for Illinois and third offensive lineman, joining TJ McMillen from Wheaton St. Francis and Zachary Aamland from the Hun School in Princeton, N.J. He is the first junior college prospect in this upcoming class for Illinois with the first day of the early signing period two months away on Dec. 21.