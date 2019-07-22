CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was stuck on three commits in the Class of 2020 for more than a month before offensive lineman Phifer Griffin gave his verbal pledge to Lovie Smith and the Illini on Sunday. The commitment was first reported by 247Sports.
Griffin is a key addition to Illinois' class as a 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle. Offensive line depth has been an issue for the Illini throughout Smith's tenure. The Monroe, N.C., native committed to Illinois over other offers from Air Force, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Old Dominion and West Virginia.
Griffin is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 76 overall offensive tackle in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports. The rising senior at Union Academy (N.C.) returns for the Cardinals after helping the team pass for 1,819 yards and throw for 1,650 yards in 2018.
Illinois' 2020 class ranks 99th nationally per 247Sports after Griffin's commitment. The Illini have the fewest commits in the Big Ten, with Griffin joining four-star wide receiver Jadon Thompson, three-star running back Reggie Love and three-star defensive tackle Quinton McCoy.