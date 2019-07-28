CHAMPAIGN — Illinois continues to reap the benefits of its Grill on the Grove event. Not quite 48 hours after landing four-star quarterback CJ Dixon out of Georgia, Illinois tapped into one of its growing recruiting strongholds with a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Kevin Tyler on Sunday night.
"I just wanna thank god, my family, and all coaches for believing in me in this long journey," Tyler wrote in a note posted to Twitter. "I earned this by staying humble and by staying patient and by following my heart and not listening to anyone else. With that been said I am 100 percent committed to the University of Illinois."
110% COMMITED🧡💙#littyville #ILLgang20 @ritenourfootbal @LovieSmith @IlliniCPatt pic.twitter.com/o3lLoBVN4c— Kevin Tyler (@big_kevoo) July 29, 2019
Tyler is the sixth commitment in the Class of 2020 for Illinois. The St. Louis native and Ritenour High School product is ranked as the No. 65 offensive tackle in the 2020 class and chose the Illini over other offers from Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Minnesota, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Western Michigan and Wyoming.
Landing Tyler gives Illinois more depth on the offensive line, which has long been an issue during Lovie Smith's tenure. Tyler is the second lineman committed, joining North Carolina tackle Phifer Griffin. The rest of Illinois' 2020 class so far is rounded out by Dixon, wide receiver Jadon Thompson (Chicago), running back Reggie Love (St. Louis) and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy (Valrico, Fla.).