CHAMPAIGN — Three-star defensive lineman Mason Muragin announced his commitment to Illinois via Twitter on Tuesday night.
Ahead of his senior year at De La Salle Collegiate High School in Warren, Mich., Muragin is the 11th recruit to join the Illini's Class of 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound lineman committed to play for Bret Bielema over offers from Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan and Columbia. He officially visited Illinois last weekend.
As a junior at De La Salle in 2021, Muragin helped lead the Pilots to a 13-0 record and a 2A state championship. His 31 tackles for loss set a new school record while also tallying 37 solo tackles and 31 assists.
Muragin ranks 22nd on 247sports' Class of 2023 recruits and 24th on the list compiled by Rivals.
Muragin is the second defensive lineman to commit to Illinois' Class of 2023, joining Kentucky three-star athlete Jamarrion Harkless. Muragin also is the third player to commit to that class in the last three days, pairing with Sunday pledges from in-state kicker David Olano and Florida defensive back Jaheim Clarke.
Illinois currently has 10 defensive lineman listed on the roster, including three seniors: Jamal Woods, Calvin Avery and Deon Pate.