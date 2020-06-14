CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football's May recruiting momentum carried over into June on Sunday with a commitment from Atlantic Coast (Fla.) wide receiver Patrick Bryant II. The 6-foot-3, 187-pound prospect and Jacksonville, Fla., native chose the Illini out of a top two that also included West Virginia.
Bryant is Illinois' seventh commit in the Class of 2021. He's the first this month after Lovie Smith and Co. landed five three-star commitments in May in Griffin (Ga.) athlete Prince Green, South Sumter (Fla.) linebacker Trevor Moffitt, Westlake (Ga.) defensive end Sedarius McConnell, Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Daniel Edwards and DeSmet (Mo.) offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver. The seventh commit was the Illini's first last December — three-star DeSoto (Texas) quarterback Samari Collier.
Illinois' 2021 recruiting class still ranks 14th in the Big Ten per 247Sports after the addition of Bryant. The Illini's now seven-man class also ranks 69th nationally.
Bryant has played a significant role in the Atlantic Coast offense the past two season albeit without much team success. The Stingrays went 3-7 in 2018 and 2019. Bryant, though, caught 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore and hauled in 45 passes for 684 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a junior.
Illinois didn't offer Bryant until April 21 — long after he had received numerous high major offers. Bryant cut his top two to Illinois and West Virginia on Wednesday, eliminating the likes of Appalachian State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Liberty, Marshall, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, Southern Miss, Syracuse, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.