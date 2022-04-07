CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ backcourt rebuild for the 2022-23 season got a boost Thursday with a commitment from top 30 prospect Skyy Clark. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard announced his decision live on ESPNU.
Clark chose Illinois from a top six that also included USC, Maryland, Louisville, Tennessee and Washington. The Los Angeles native is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 27 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 in the 247Sports Composite, but 247Sports’ own ranking along with those from Rivals, ESPN and On3 all rank Clark as a four-star prospect anywhere from No. 25 to No. 44 overall in his class.
Clark’s commitment gives Illinois four incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 season along with four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris and four-star wing Ty Rodgers. The addition of Clark bumps that class to No. 8 nationally, per 247Sports, and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Michigan.
Clark was back on the market in the Class of 2022 after decommitting from Kentucky and receiving his release from his National Letter of Intent in early March. Clark originally committed to the Wildcats on Oct. 22, 2020, and in the interim transferred from Ensworth (Tenn.) to national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) last spring and suffered a partially torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee last summer.
Clark returned from the knee injury in January, but played somewhat sparingly for Montverde Academy through the rest of the season. The Eagles (23-4) won a second consecutive GEICO Nationals championship on April 2. Clark didn’t play in the semifinal win against IMG Academy (Fla.) or championship game against Link Prep (Mo.).