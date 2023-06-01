Hours after missing out on one transfer point guard, the Illini landed another in Jeremiah Williams.
The former Iowa State and Temple player, who missed last season due to injury, announced on social media his commitment to Brad Underwood's program on Thursday afternoon.
A Chicago native and Simeon grad, the 6-foot-4 transfer should help fill a position of need for the Illini, who missed out on Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis earlier in the day.
Williams was News-Gazette All-State Special Mention in 2020. In two seasons with the Owls, he started 37 games and averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
He transferred to Iowa State but missed last season with an Achilles injury.
Williams fills the 13th and final scholarship for 2023-24, barring additional personnel moves.
In his list of top 100 transfers leading into the 2022-23 season, beat writer Scott Richey had Williams at No. 67:
67. Jeremiah Williams, So., G, Iowa State
No, Fred Hoiberg isn’t back in Ames, Iowa. Second-year coach T.J. Otzelberger is just as fond of transfers as the one-time Iowa State coach, though. Adding Williams after the former Simeon guard spent two seasons at Temple fills a need at playmaker for the Cyclones.
Williams was targeted by the Illini after Andre Curbelo left, but chose Iowa State.