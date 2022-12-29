Bret Bielema has made no secret about his intention to go into the transfer portal to find a possible starting quarterback for the 2023 season.
Well, it looks like the Illinois football coach got his guy on Thursday night.
Former Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer verbally committed to the Illini, posting an image to his Twitter account of him in an Illinois uniform next to the word, ‘COMMITTED.’
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Altmyer has only played in nine career college games. This past season for the Rebels, he completed 8 of 17 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. All told, he’s 28 of 54 for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
That overall stat line includes Altmyer filling in for Matt Corral during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2022.
He helped the Rebels to their only points in a 21-7 loss to Baylor after Corral suffered an injury, connecting with Braylon Sanders on a 37-yard touchdown pass. Altmyer finished 15 of 28 passing in that for 174 yards, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions while absorbing seven sacks from the Bears.
He started for Ole Miss on Sept. 10 against Central Arkansas, but left the game with an upper body injury after completing 6 of 13 passes for 90 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.
His playing time was sporadic after that for Lane Kiffin’s program, with Jaxson Dart becoming the Rebels’ starting quarterback. Dart finished this past season throwing for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Ole Miss ended its season on Wednesday night, losing 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. It was the Rebels’ fourth straight loss.
Altmyer didn’t play in the bowl game, announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28.
He is a 20-year-old native of Starkville, Miss.
If he does wind up becoming the Illini starting quarterback in 2023, it will mark the sixth straight season a transfer quarterback will get the first snaps of the Illinois season. Tommy DeVito (Syracuse) did so in 2022, Brandon Peters (Michigan) did so from 2019 through 2021 and AJ Bush Jr. (Virginia Tech) did so in 2018. The move to Illinois pursuing Altmyer came about when the NCAA denied a seventh season of eligibility for DeVito, who has had a successful season in his only year with the Illini.
DeVito has started all 12 games for the 8-4 Illini and will do so again on Monday, when Illinois faces Altmyer’s hometown school, Mississippi State, in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Altmyer will come in looking to replicate, if not surpass, the production DeVito has done this season, with DeVito completing 69.8 percent of his passes for 2,397 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for five touchdowns.
Along with DeVito’s impending departure from the Illini’s quarterback ranks, Bielema earlier this month confirmed that Artur Sitkowski will not be part of Illinois’ 2023 roster in a playing capacity.
Sitkowski spent two seasons with the team following his transfer from Rutgers, and Bielema has indicated Sitkowski will help the Illini out next season from a student coaching perspective.
Altmyer was a four-star recruit out of high school by Rivals.com and primarily was recruited by southern colleges. Among those offering prior to Altmyer choosing Ole Miss were Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina State, Oregon and Wake Forest.