CHAMPAIGN — There were a couple clear culprits in Illinois men’s basketball’s most recent loss entering Thursday night.
When the Illini stumbled against Northwestern on Jan. 4, foul trouble and ineffective offensive execution in key moments were easy to pinpoint for Brad Underwood’s team.
But the Wildcats shot 32.1 percent from the field, so defense wasn’t nearly as much of an issue.
That couldn’t be said after Mike Woodson’s Indiana squad got done with Illinois on Thursday.
Trayce Jackson-Davis blasted off for 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field as the Hoosiers swept aside the Illini 80-65 in front of 15,544 fans at State Farm Center.
Jordan Geronimo, Trey Galloway and Jalen Hood-Schifino each reached double figures scoring as well for Indiana (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten), which ended the four-game win streak of Illinois (13-6, 4-4) in convincing fashion.
“We didn’t execute defensively — all around, with everyone,” said Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who tallied 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting. “They just outplayed us.
“We’ve got to do a better job, just look at the film and correct the mistakes that we made, and we’ve got to do a better job for Ohio State (on Tuesday).”
The Hoosiers were shooting 70 percent from the field at one point early in the second half and ultimately wound up at 61.8 percent for the entire game.
Jackson-Davis, the 6-foot-9 forward whom Underwood called “one of the best players in the country,” had little trouble working around and through Illini counterparts like Dain Dainja, Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers.
After sinking one first-half basket, Jackson-Davis mouthed “can’t guard me” as he backpedaled down the court. And he wound up largely being correct while also contributing nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.
Pairing that with Geronimo’s 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Galloway’s 11 points and Hood-Schifino’s 10 points spelled doom for Illinois, which allowed 70 points for the first time since the Northwestern game.
“They were really good,” Underwood said. “They looked like a team that had five days off and prepared for us. We looked like a team that had been (going) 19 straight days without a day off.
“It was an off night. Mentally we were fatigued, and physically we were worse. And Matt (Mayer) is sick, so that doesn’t help either.”
Illinois’ offense didn’t fare a whole lot better than its defense during the team’s sixth game in 16 days.
Indiana dominated points in the paint by a 54-32 margin and outrebounded its foe 39-27, and the Illini shot less than 39 percent from the field.
“You can’t miss 14 free throws. You can’t miss 13 layups and beat a good team,” Underwood said. “They bothered us. Nobody’s bothered us running offense. ... We just didn’t fight very hard. We looked like a team that was not in the gym (Thursday). That’s on me.”
Illinois’ RJ Melendez reached 10 points in the game’s waning moments, while teammates Hawkins and Dainja each added nine points.
“We didn’t do a good job of executing the offense,” Shannon said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of catching it in the correct spots, just executing and making layups. ... You know it’s going to be hard every night (in the Big Ten). You’ve just got to come with it.”