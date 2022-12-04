Fifty-eight years ago on Sunday — Dec. 4, 1964 — the Illini men’s basketball team hit a single-game percentage record of its shots and broke defending NCAA champion UCLA’s 30-game winning streak, defeating coach John Wooden’s Bruins 110-83 at the Assembly Hall in the season opener.
Though UCLA guard Gail Goodrich took game honors with 25 points on eight field goals and nine of 10 free throws, Illinois’ beautifully balanced attack from six individuals in double figures was the story of the day.
Hitting long shots over UCLA’s deep-sag defense, coach Harry Combes’ Illinois team cashed in on 46 of its 79 shots for a school record efficiency of 58.2 percent. UI’s previous varsity mark was 56.3 percent against Butler in 1958.
Illini center Duane “Skip” Thoren tallied 20 points to pace the home team to its Friday night rout in Champaign.
He was closely followed in the scoring ledger by Bill McKeown’s 19 points, then 17 apiece from Don Freeman and Bogie Redmon, 16 from Tal Brody and 10 from Larry Hinton.
The Illini would go on to finish the 1964-65 season with an 18-6 record and a 10-4 mark in Big Ten play.
Wooden’s Bruins seemed to miss the steady direction of graduated All-America guard Walt Hazzard that evening against Illinois, but rebounded successfully the following day to beat host Indiana State, 112-76. UCLA then rattled off 12 more wins in a row before a Jan. 29 loss against Iowa on a neutral court.
After that second loss, UCLA won its last 15 straight, including a 91-80 victory against Cazzie Russell’s Michigan team in the NCAA championship game.
UCLA would “slump” to a disappointing 18-8 record in 1965-66, but amazingly went on to be crowned NCAA champs seven times in a row in 1967 (30-0), 1968 (29-1), 1969 (29-1), 1970 (28-2), 1971 (29-1), 1972 (30-0) and 1973 (30-0).
