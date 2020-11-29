Revenge was on the mind of coach Bruce Weber’s Illini basketball team 15 years ago on Sunday — Nov. 29, 2005 — as Illinois and North Carolina met for the first time since the 2005 NCAA championship game at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.
Though the rosters were a bit different than the game played 239 days earlier, pride was on the line for the undefeated and 12th-ranked Illini (5-0) and coach Roy Williams’ unbeaten Tar Heels (3-0). This time the game was played in Chapel Hill at the Dean Smith Center, a site where UNC had won 21 games in a row. Angering Illinois even more was the gigantic banner that hung in the arena’s rafters, reminding the Illini of their failure on April 4.
Weber, who’d broken his ankle a day earlier working in his yard, hobbled on the sidelines with a protective boot, and played the rematch with only four of the nine athletes who’d appeared in the title game (James Augustine, Dee Brown, Rich McBride and Warren Carter) while only reserves Reyshawn Terry and David Noel returned for North Carolina.
The second half of the late-night game began with the score tied at 35, but Illinois bounced ahead by five on a long-distance bomb from Brian Randle and a short jumper by Brown. A three-pointer by freshman Jamar Smith extended UI’s lead with 49-40 at the 14:49 mark, but over the next five minutes North Carolina whittled the margin to just three points. A 10-point burst by Illinois increased its lead to 61-48 at the 7:42 mark, but a pair of Tar Heel three-pointers and 6-of-6 free-throw shooting by UNC freshman Tyler Hansbrough made the score 64-62, in favor of Illinois. Now just 3:20 remaining on the clock.
After the teams traded buckets, Smith misfired on the front end of a 1-and-1 with just 17 second left, but Randle beat everyone to the rebound and quickly passed the ball to Brown, who made two crucial free throws to seal UI’s 68-64 victory.
“That was a fun basketball game,” Williams said afterwards. “If you didn’t care who won, fans had to enjoy that.”
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jordan and Justin Parr, baseball (30)
Monday: Kendrick Jones, football (38)
Tuesday: Rod Cardinal, athletic trainer (72)
Wednesday: Rocky Harvey, football (41)
Thursday: Rod Perry, football (23)
Friday: Brian Cook, basketball (40)
Saturday: Ron Turner, football coach (67)
