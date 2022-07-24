Ali Bastianelli, Illinois volleyball’s 6-foot-3 “big kid on the block,” celebrates her 25th birthday on Sunday.
Four years after her final collegiate season, the middle blocker still stands at the top of UI’s career lists for total blocks (750) and block assists (685).
The three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American from Marysville, Mich. — twice a third-team honoree — played two seasons (2015 and 2016) for Kevin Hambly and two seasons (2017 and 2018) for Chris Tamas.
Bastianelli consistently won Big Ten all-star honors. As a rookie, she joined teammate Jordyn Poulter on the conference’s All-Freshman team, then was a first-team all-league selection in each of her last three seasons.
Bastianelli’s senior Illini squad made it all the way to the NCAA tournament semifinals, losing a disappointing five-set decision to Nebraska. That team posted a 32-4 overall record and a 17-3 mark in Big Ten competition, good for second place.
Bastianelli also sparkled in the classroom, being awarded the prestigious Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor.
Professionally, she has played with Béziers Volleyball in France and with Changas de Naranjito in Puerto Rico. Bastianelli also has served as a volunteer coach the last two seasons for the Michigan Wolverines.
She’s now a member of Athletes Unlimited.
Bastianelli in Illinois volleyball’s career rankings:
Block assists:
- first, 685
Total blocks:
- first, 750
Blocks per set:
- second, 1.54
Block solos:
- ninth, 65
Sets played:
- ninth, 488
Attack percentage:
- 10th, .334
Matches played:
- 11th, 135
