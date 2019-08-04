Before Bob Nicollette, Skip Pickering, Al Martindale and Randy Ballard, David Madison “Matt” Bullock reigned over the Illini athletic training room.
For 34 years, Bullock’s face was as familiar as any to the athletes at Illinois. From Red Grange to the Whiz Kids, one newspaper article estimated that Bullock came into contact with more than 40,000 athletes from 1913 to 1947.
Born in Maysville, Ky., on Aug. 4, 1886 — 133 years ago today — Bullock’s professional career began as a trainer of trotting and pacing horses. Eventually, he moved to Champaign-Urbana where he worked at the UI Dairy. That’s where Director of Athletics George Huff offered him a job as custodian of the storeroom at what would come to be known as Kenney Gym. Within a few weeks, UI’s very first trainer, Willie McGill, soon had Bullock assisting him. When McGill left for a job at Northwestern in 1916, Bullock was promoted by Huff to head both UI’s training and equipment departments.
Bullock once told a reporter that a competent trainer was one having a “thorough knowledge of anatomy and physiology. He must be a student of human nature and possess a sense of humor that will enable him to cope with all students. He must be morally sound, intellectually honest, have a cool head, and an ability to be mentally alert at all times. Add to all these qualities a thorough loyalty to his organization and a mindfulness that things must be done right for safety of the participants.
“Each time I could relieve a boy of pain, fix his bloody nose, tape his ankles, or soothe a floor burn, and send him back in to the contest with the fiery spirit to win, it was a personal thrill to me. When these boys are hurt so badly that they can’t possibly get back in the game, and I hear them talk about getting back ‘just to tackle that guy once more’ or ‘to score one more basket’, it sent a tinge down my spine.”
Bullock said that his greatest thrill came at Minnesota in 1916 when an undermanned Illini football squad defeated the Gophers’ famed “perfect team” that was otherwise undefeated and outscored the remainder of its six opponents, 339-14.
In 1962, Bullock was among 26 individuals initially inducted into the Helms Athletic Foundation’s Trainers Hall of Fame. He and his family resided for 30 years on West Park Street in Urbana. He died in October 1953 at the age of 67. His pallbearers included Ray Eliot, Doug Mills, Bert Ingwersen and Chuck Flynn.
“I can’t think of a finer man than Matt or one who had more friends,” Eliot said. “He was a friend of everyone who came in contact with him. He was one of Illinois’ most illustrious sons.”
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jim Stauner, football (65)
Monday: Josh Whitman, football (41)
Tuesday: Mike Epstein, football (21)
Wednesday: Dave Loane, broadcaster (61)
Thursday: Raki Bogan, baseball (45)
Friday: Ed Beard, golf coach
Saturday: Cyrillo Watson, baseball (22)