Nineteen years ago today — Nov. 17, 2000 — Illinois began the Bill Self era with an 86-57 victory over Maine at the Assembly Hall. Self’s No. 8 Illini held the Black Bears to just 36 percent shooting and forced 27 turnovers.
Succeeding Lon Kruger, who left Illinois to become head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, Self would coach only three seasons in Champaign-Urbana. He departed the U of I in April of 2003 to become head coach of the Kansas Jayhawks.
Here’s 10 things you may not have known about Self’s coaching career at Illinois and elsewhere:
1. The Illini won 39 of their first 49 games under Self. He had a .765 winning percentage (78-24) at Illinois. The only other UI hoops coach who won more than 70 percent of his games was Ralph Jones (.714, 85-34, eight seasons).
2. Of the 24 games Self’s Illini lost in three seasons, 11 were to Top 25 teams. Only four of UI’s losses were by margins of more than nine points.
3. Self’s Illini teams had a record of 5-2 in Big Ten Tournament contests and were 6-3 in NCAA Tournament games.
4. Against Big Ten competition (including conference tournament play), Self’s teams were 40-15. His Illini were undefeated against Minnesota (7-0), Michigan (6-0) and Northwestern (5-0).
5. In the final AP rankings, Self’s first Illini team finished No. 4, his second club was No. 13 and his third team closed at No. 11.
6. Against Top 25 competition, Self’s three Illini teams had a .500 record (11-11).
7. Heading into the 2019-20 campaign, Self’s first 16 Jayhawk teams either won outright or tied for first in the Big 12 Conference a total of 14 times. Under Self, KU is 222-52 (.810) in league games.
8. As coach at Kansas, Self has a record of 202-11 (.957) at Allen Fieldhouse. At one point, the Jayhawks had a 69-game winning streak at home.
9. Eighteen of Self’s players at Illinois and Kansas have been first-round NBA draft picks and 12 others have been selected in the second round.
10. As of March 2019, Self’s salary at Kansas was $4.95 million, averaging out at $137,635.47 per game last season.
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter