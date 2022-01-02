Seventy years ago today — Jan. 2, 1952 — former University of Illinois track and field star Bob Richards became the first — and heretofore only — Illini athlete to win the James E. Sullivan Memorial Award as America’s amateur athlete of the year.
A 1944 graduate of Champaign High School and a two-time Illini letter winner (1946 and ’47), the then 25-year-old Richards easily outdistanced tennis standout Maureen Connolly, 1,283 points to 903. Richards had 174 of the 487 first-place votes, while Connelly had 115.
Earlier in 1951, Richards had become the second pole vaulter in history to clear 15 feet and won the national decathlon championship. The best vault of his career at that point was 15 feet, 4¾ inches, fewer than four inches beneath Cornelius Warmerdam’s world record. Richards’ best effort in the 10-event decathlon was 7,834 points, exceeded only by Bob Mathias’ 8,042 points mark (in 1948) and Glen Morris’ 7,254 points (1936) in Olympic competition.
At the time he won the Sullivan Award, Richards was an ordained minister in the Church of the Brethren and an instructor in religious philosophy at California’s La Verne College. A member of Richards’ congregation at that time was future tennis star Billie Jean King.
Richards’ training regimen was unlike other athletes.
In a 1952 Associated Press article, Richards told a writer: “I have to train much of the time at night. I usually teach in the morning, have business affairs to care for in the afternoon, preach at night, and then comes my training.
Richards would go on to win Olympic gold medals as a vaulter, capturing first place in both 1952 at Helsinki, Finland, and 1956 at Melbourne, Australia. He earned a bronze medal in 1948 at the London Games. He is the only vaulter to win more than two Olympic medals.
The longtime spokesman for Wheaties cereal will celebrate his 96th birthday on Feb. 20 at his ranch near Gordon, Texas.
Sullivan Award Winners from 1930 through 1951:
1930:
- Bobby Jones, golf
1931:
- Barney Berlinger, track & field
1932:
- James Bausch, track & field
1933:
- Glen Cunningham, track & field
1934:
- Bill Bonthron, track & field
1935:
- Lawson Little, golf
1936
- : Glenn Morris, track & field
1937:
- Don Budge, tennis
1938:
- Don Lash, track & field
1939:
- Joe Burk, rowing
1940:
- Greg Rice, track & field
1941:
- Leslie MacMitchell, track & field
1942:
- Cornelius Warmerdam, track & field
1943:
- Gil Dodds, track & field
1944: Ann Curtis, swimming
1945:
- Felix Blanchard, football
1946:
- Arnold Tucker, football
1947:
- Jack Kelly, rowing
1948:
- Bob Mathias, track & field
1949:
- Richard Button, figure skating
1950:
- Fred Wilt, track & field
1951:
- Bob Richards, track & field
