Happy 21st birthday on Sunday to llini football twins Chase and Sydney Brown of London, Ontario, Canada.
Older by about two minutes, running back Chase Brown had a breakout season for Illinois in 2020, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors and being recognized as the Canadian NCAA Football Player of the Year. He led last year’s Illini with 540 yards rushing, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns.
Chase had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against Rutgers (131 yards) and Nebraska (110). He also caught seven passes a year ago for 64 yards. Chase played his initial collegiate season at Western Michigan. He majors in communication at Illinois.
Ironically, Sydney also won third-team all-conference laurels as a sophomore, in 2019 as Illinois’ starting safety. That year he finished with 88 tackles, second best among Illini players.
His career highlight was a scintillating 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in UI’s record-setting comeback victory at Michigan State. His 179 career tackles, four interceptions and 10 pass deflections rank among the Illini leaders for returning players in 2021. Sydney is majoring in recreation, sport and tourism at Illinois.
Chase and Sydney’s father, Darren Issac, was a running back in the CFL, while their mother, Raechel Brown, was a former figure skater.
Here’s 15 of Illinois athletics’ more noted sports twins:
➜ Alfred and Stanley Bodman, football
➜ Greg and Leroy Boeke, football
➜ Danny and Zac Braunagel, wrestling
➜ Chase and Sydney Brown, football
➜ Phil and Paul Judson, basketball
➜ Jenny and Susanna Kallur, track and field
➜ Kerry and Kurt Krueger, football
➜ Justin and Jordan Parr, baseball
➜ Dusty and Danny Rhodes, baseball
➜ Carlene and Camille Robinson, track and field
➜ Lisa and Lynnette Robinson, basketball
➜ Ryan and Tom Schau, football
➜ Todd and Tom Schertz, football
➜ James and John Theodore, football
➜ Ralf and Ray Woods, basketball
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Lilian Lucas, soccer (20)
Monday: Craig Zirbel, football (60)
Tuesday: Joseph Bertrand, basketball (30)
Wednesday: Luke Brahm, cross country/track and field (27)
Thursday: Shelby Stauffenberg, softball
Friday: Joe Lauzen, football (45)
Saturday: Larry Bauer, basketball (78)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore