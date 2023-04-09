Over the 133 years of Illinois football history, a grand total of 20 individuals have 50-yard field goals to their credit. Of the 46 long-distance placements that have been recorded, nearly one-ninth of those belong to Chase McLaughlin, who’s celebrating his 27th birthday on Sunday.
The three-time letterwinner from Cypress, Texas, joined Illinois’ football program as a walk-on in the summer of 2014 for coach Tim Beckman but redshirted that first season. McLaughlin didn’t receive any playing time in 2015 either from Bill Cubit. However, that all changed in 2016 when Lovie Smith came on the scene, with McLaughlin hitting 12 of his initial 17 collegiate field goal attempts and all 26 of his extra points.
As a junior in 2017, his Illini teammates honored McLaughlin by choosing him as a team captain. He led the Illini with 53 points (12 of 17 field goals and 17 of 17 on PATs).
McLaughlin’s career exploded in 2018. He converted 20 of his 25 placements from distance, including 4 of 6 from 50 yards or longer and all 36 of his PATs. That performance earned him the Big Ten Kicker of the Year award, named in honor of legends Jim Bakken and Morten Andersen.
Last season, McLaughlin completed his fourth campaign as an NFL kicker.
In a combined 47 games for the Los Angeles Chargers (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), New York Jets (2020), Cleveland Browns (2021) and Colts (2022), his career statistics stand at 67 field goals made in 85 attempts, a percentage of 78.8 percent.
Other notes about McLaughlin’s career:
Four of his five collegiate 50-yard field goals came as a senior (54, 53, 53 and 50 yards). On Illinois’ career kicking list, he stands behind only James McCourt
- who drilled seven long-range field goals from 2016-21.
- Among other Illini kickers, McLaughlin’s 211 points ranks sixth on UI’s career list behind
Jason Reda (267), Chris White (262), Chris Richardson (259), Doug Higgins (230) and Mike Bass
- (212).
- He’s fourth in career field goals among Illini alums with 44, trailing White (53), Richardson (52) and Reda (51).
- In terms of field goal accuracy, McLaughlin’s 74.6 percent ranks fourth at Illinois, behind
Derek Dimke (84.8 percent), Peter Christolfilakos
- (84.0 percent) and Reda (75.0 percent).
- On Dec. 17, 2022, with the Colts, McLaughlin made 5 of 5 field goals against the Minnesota Vikings, including a 52-yarder. His longest was McLaughlin’s eighth of 50 yards or longer, an Indianapolis record. Earlier in the year on Oct. 7, he converted all four of his placements and accounted for each of Indy’s 12 points in a 12-9 overtime victory against Denver.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Bruce Douglas, basketball (59)
Monday: Phil & Paul Judson, basketball (89)
Tuesday: Danielle Davis, volleyball
Wednesday: Gabrielius Guzauskas, tennis (20)
Thursday: Ayah Aldadah, cross country/track & field
Friday: Mike Durkin, cross country/track & field (70)
Saturday: Mike Poeta, wrestling coach