In basketball lingo, a double-double is a performance in which a player amasses 10 or more in two of five statistical classifications: points, rebounds, steals, blocked shots and assists.
The most typical double-double effort by non-guards is 10-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.
Over the slightly more than six decades that Big Ten basketball statisticians have officially kept track of rebounds, the man who’s reigned as the Illini’s double-double king has been Duane “Skip” Thoren.
Chosen as a member of UI’s All-Century Team, 6-foot-8½-inch center from Rockford East High School holds both the Illini single-season record (20 double-doubles in both 1963-64 and 1964-65) and career mark (41).
Both of those records could be erased this coming season if center Kofi Cockburn has his way. Through his freshman and sophomore seasons, the Jamaican junior has 28 career double-doubles, meaning that he’ll need only to achieve 14 dominating performances in 2021-22 to pass Thoren.
Cockburn would definitely need a fourth season to challenge the Big Ten career record for double-doubles. That list is headed by Ohio State legend Jerry Lucas with 78.
