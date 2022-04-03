Eighty-six years ago on Sunday — April 3, 1936 — 28-year-old assistant coach Doug Mills signed a contract to become the University of Illinois’ ninth men’s basketball coach.
Replacing Craig Ruby, who had tendered his resignation two months earlier to athletic director George Huff, Mills’ annual compensation of $4,000 was approximately one-tenth of one percent of the amount that Brad Underwood agreed to this past week.
In his deal with Huff, Mills retained his post as UI’s freshman football coach. Newspaper reports indicated that another Ruby assistant, Wallie Roettger, also was a finalist to direct the Illini basketball program.
From 1927-30, Mills’ career as an Illini football and basketball athlete was highlighted by both individual and team success. He was a two-time all-conference basketball player for Ruby and a three-year letterwinner on the gridiron for Bob Zuppke, leading his teammates to a pair of Big Ten football titles.
As Illinois’ first-year coach, Mills’ 1936-37 squad included star forwards Lou Boudreau and Harry Combes. That season, the Illini had a Big Ten best 10-2 record and an overall mark of 14-4.
Although Illinois didn’t win any conference titles over the following four seasons, he was busy building a winner. Mills struck recruiting gold in the state of Illinois when he enticed Andy Phillip from Granite City, Ken Menke from Dundee, Art Smiley from Waterman, Gene Vance from Clinton and Art Mathisen from Dwight. The quintet, known collectively as the “Whiz Kids”, were simply magical in the 1941-42 and 1942-43 seasons, winning consecutive Big Ten championships.
Altogether, over 11 seasons, Mills’ Illini teams won nearly 70 percent of their games. In nine of those seasons, Illinois had a winning Big Ten record, including a perfect 12-0 mark in 1942-43.
Following the 1946-47 season, Mills stepped down from his basketball duties to devote full-time attention as Illinois’ athletic director, a job he inherited in 1941 at the age of 33.
The final years of Mills’ administration were marred by a Big Ten investigation of Illinois’ football and basketball programs, and he gave up his post in November of 1966.
Suffering from ill health, Mills died on Aug. 12, 1983, at the age of 75. He was buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign.
