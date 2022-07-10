Instead of just shooting 18 holes Sunday, former Illinois men’s golfer Dylan Meyer may just try to celebrate his 27th birthday by playing an extra nine.
The recent Illinois star, who lettered for coach Mike Small from 2015-18, won All-Big Ten honors each season he played. Only Meyer and fellow Illini Steve Stricker, Thomas Detry, Nick Hardy and Michael Feagles can make that claim.
In 2017, on the heels of winning medalist honors at the Big Ten Championships, Meyer was selected as the Big Ten’s Player of the Year. His Illini single-round record 63 on April 28 at the 2017 conference tournament is one of only five rounds of 63 by an Illinois golfer.
Additionally in 2017, Meyer was one of 24 players named to the Golf Coaches Association of America All-Nicklaus Team, averaging 70.75 strokes in 37 rounds. He was a first-team GCAA Ping All-America selection.
Twice in NCAA Championship competition, Meyer finished among the nation’s top 10 golfers, tying for fourth place in 2018 and tying for sixth in 2017.
He began his professional career at the 2018 U.S. Open (Shinnecock Hills) where he made the cut and finished tied for 20th overall (+11) with Rickie Fowler, Stricker and Charley Hoffman.
At 5 feet, 10 inches and 145 pounds, “DJ_DFunk” (as he’s known in Twitter world) has participated in three Korn Ferry Tournaments in 2022. So far this season, Meyer’s best effort was a 23rd-place finish at the NV5 Invitational (May 26-29) where he shot 11 under par.
He’s currently No. 1,635 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
TOP 10 ILLINI CAREER STROKE
AVERAGE LEADERS
(MINIMUM 60 ROUNDS)
RK., Golfer YEARS AVG.
1. Charlie Danielson 2013-16 71.66
2. Dylan Meyer 2014-18 71.72
3. Thomas Detry 2013-16 71.72
4. Adrien Dumont de Chassart 2018-22 71.74
5. Michael Feagles 2016-21 71.80
6. Nick Hardy 2014-18 71.90
7. Luke Guthrie 2009-12 72.08
8. Brian Campbell 2012-15 72.24
9. Thomas Pieters 2011-13 72.35
10. Scott Langley 2008-11 72.50
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore