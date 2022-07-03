Happy 246th birthday to America on Monday. On this patriotic day, we salute the “Fourth of July” Illini. Selected as the honorary captain of this patriotic unit is basketball legend Marcus Liberty.
ESPN’s Chris Berman didn’t help with our research but here are our “Independence Day” honorees:
➜ Johnny “Red, White & Blue” Kerr, basketball, 1952-54
➜ Harry “Thomas” Jefferson, football, 1954-56
➜ Gimel President, football, 2016
➜ Kameno “Liberty” Bell, football, 1989-91
➜ Wayne “Let Freedom” Ring, golf, 1945-47
➜ Jenna “Independence” Hall, softball, 2003-06
➜ Casey “George” Washington, football, 2019-present
➜ Richard “Benjamin” Franklin, fencing, 1976-77
➜ Betsy “Ross” Nagel, swimming, 1997-2000
➜ Chesley Freeland, track, 1909
➜ “Uncle Sam” Rebecca, football, 1950-51
➜ Don Freeman, basketball, 1964-66
➜ Susan Land (of the Free), tennis, 1994-97
➜ Tyler “John” Jay, baseball, 2013-15
➜ Grant Leader, baseball, 2020-present
➜ Alexander “Hamilton” Palczewski, football, 2018-present
➜ Jason Bill (of Rights), track, 2003-06
➜ William Bunting, fencing, 1923
➜ Jolette Law, basketball coach, 2007-12
➜ Kenneth “Patriotic” Song, fencing, 1986-89
➜ Miller Pflager, soccer, 1933-34
➜ Starr Owen, ice hockey, 1941
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Zach Treadway, gymnastics (25)
Monday: Liisa Taponen, basketball (20)
Tuesday: Brandon Lloyd, football (41)
Wednesday: Larry Boyd, football (23)
Thursday: Kipper Nichols, basketball (25)
Friday: Herman “Pete” Velasco, fencing (88)
Saturday: Alexis Carrillo, softball (25)
