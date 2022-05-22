On this Sunday 74 years ago — May 22, 1948 — Illinois speedster George Walker came within a whisker of a world record in one event and was victorious in two others as Illinois defeated Michigan State in a dual meet at Memorial Stadium.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior from Chicago won the 100-yard dash (9.7 seconds), the high hurdles (14.3 seconds), and then the 220 low hurdles in an Illinois and Memorial Stadium record time of 22.6 seconds. Only the legendary Jesse Owens’ world record time of 22.5 seconds was faster than Walker’s performance at that time.
One month later in Evanston, at a Big Ten-Pacific Coast Conference all-star track meet, Walker teamed with Indiana’s Tom Mitchell, Ohio State’s Dick Maxwell and Northwestern’s Bill Porter to set a new world mark in the 480 shuttle hurdle relay event (56.8).
Walker, who competed for coach Leo Johnson at Illinois from 1945-48, was an instant success for the Illini as a freshman. He won both the low and high hurdles at the 1945 Big Ten indoor meet, then the 100 and both hurdles events outdoors. At the NCAA meet that year, Walker captured individual titles in the 120 high hurdles (14.9) and the 220 low hurdles (24.0).
As a senior in 1948 at the NCAAs, he won the 400-meter intermediate hurdles event (52.4) and placed sixth at 110 meters.
At the 1948 Olympic Trials at Northwestern’s Dyche Stadium, Walker barely missed qualifying for the Americans in the 400 hurdles.
He recorded a master’s degree from the UI in 1950, then was hired by St. Augustine’s College in Raleigh, N.C. At the historically Black institution, Walker served as chairman of the department of health and education and as the head track coach and athletic director. During his 11 years at St. Augustine, Walker also coached boxing and wrestling and served as an assistant coach in football and basketball.
In 1966, when his father fell ill, Walker returned to his hometown of Robbins to become assistant principal of the Posen-Robbins School District. He served in that capacity until the late 1980s when he retired.
Walker died in October 2003 at the age of 77.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Kirsten Gleis, volleyball
Monday: Brian Wilson, tennis (40)
Tuesday: Tom McCartney, football (70)
Wednesday: Jay Kulaga, football (44)
Thursday: Trayvon Waller, football (43)
Friday: Maddison Demers, sotball
Saturday: Jerrance Howard, basketball (42)