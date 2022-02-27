On this date in 1937 at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, the University of Illinois Board of Trustees unanimously recommended that the men’s gymnasium be named in honor of former director of athletics George Huff. He had passed away on Oct. 1, 1936, from uremic poisoning at the age of 64.
Charles Adam Platt, a distinguished architect during the American Renaissance movement, and University of Illinois architect James McLauren White are credited with designing the Georgian-Revival style structure. Ground was broken on June 7, 1924, and it was built over a span of 18 months at a construction cost of $772,000 by Champaign’s English Brothers. The building is located at 1206 South Fourth Street on the UI campus.
Featuring red brick that was manufactured at Danville’s Western Brick Company, the original structure was 211 feet long, 189 feet wide and 66 feet high. The original concrete balconies featured 4,000 opera chairs.
Then-UI sports information director L.M. “Mike” Tobin’s historical notes of May 7, 1924, said: “New offices for the athletic department will be located on the first floor, together will supply rooms, training quarters and locker rooms.
“Additional offices and classrooms will be located on the second floor. A wing to be built at a later time will provide for a swimming pool and additional locker space. The basketball floor will be lighted by three large skylights and ventilation will be supplied by a system of fans.
“When the new building is completed, Illinois will have an athletic (plant) probably second to none in the country, excepting possibly Michigan.”
An eight-foot-deep, 25-yard swimming pool was added in 1927.
Illinois’ new gymnasium was dedicated on Dec. 12, 1925, with a basketball game that saw the Illini top visiting Butler, 23-22. Some 6,100 fans were in attendance.
During its 38 years as the home of Illinois men’s hoops, Illini teams compiled a record of 339 victories against only 77 losses, a winning percentage of .815. More than 2.2 million fans attended Illini games and hundreds of thousands more watched Illinois High School Association boys basketball tournament games every March from 1926 to 1962. From the 1970s through the mid ‘90s, hundreds of Illini women’s basketball games were played there as well.
The facility was rechristened as George Huff Hall in 1990 and it became the home to Illini volleyball. It also has hosted Illinois’ wrestling and men’s and women’s gymnastics teams.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Nadalie Walsh, gymnastics coach
Monday: Mike Waller, football (69)
Tuesday: Howard Milton, athletics fund raiser
Wednesday: Dawaune Smoot, football (27)
Thursday: Ra’Von Bonner, football (23)
Friday: Yoshi Hayasaki, gymnastics coach (75)
Saturday: Sophie Gregus, volleyball