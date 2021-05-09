Today, Illini Legends, Lists and Lore acknowledges the 86th anniversary of the birth of Hiles Stout, a six-time Illini letterwinner in football and basketball.
Born May 10, 1935, the former Peoria Central High School star was a standout athlete for both Ray Eliot and Harry Combes in the mid 1950s.
Very few prep performers in the state of Illinois were as acclaimed as the 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pounder.
He played quarterback in football, center in basketball and first base in baseball for the Lions. Stout’s 1,546 career points were an area basketball record. That included a Peoria single-game school record of 48 points against Spalding. Stout ultimately chose to attend the University of Illinois over Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Georgia and Kansas.
In 1954 and 1955, for Eliot’s Illini football team, Stout served as the back-up quarterback to Em Lindbeck. As a senior in 1956, he led all Illini quarterbacks with 278 yards passing, boosting his career total to 1,042 yards.
On the hardcourt, Stout primarily served as Combes’ most prominent reserve player in Illini lineups that featured George Bon Salle, Paul Judson, Bill Ridley, Don Ohl and Harv Schmidt. In 59 career appearances, Stout averaged 8.1 points per game.
Upon graduating in 1957, Stout first worked for Caterpillar as a sales representative, then served for several years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then helped form the Hecht-Stout Insurance Agency in Peoria. Stout co-founded and chaired Peoria’s St. Jude Tennis Classic, raising more than $1 million over 26 years with that charity.
He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1974, then the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in 1983.
Stout died in 2016 at the age of 81.
