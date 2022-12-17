Thirty-seven years ago this week — Dec. 16, 1985 — the first Butkus Award was presented to Oklahoma sophomore Brian Bosworth.
Established in honor of University of Illinois All-America linebacker Dick Butkus, it is the seventh-oldest major college football award. Only the Heisman Trophy (1935), the Maxwell Award (1937), the Outland Trophy (1946), the Walter Camp Award (1967), the Lombardi Award (1970), and the Davey O’Brien Award (1977) are older than the Butkus.
Honoring college football’s premier linebacker, the Butkus Award was inaugurated by the Orlando (Fla.) Downtown Athletic Club. Steve Finley, DAC chairman, said “there was only one name at the top of the list. In the history of football, Dick Butkus is the contemporary linebacker.”
Said Butkus in 1985, “This is a pretty neat honor to be chosen to have an award like this named after me. I can only hope that today’s players will remember who I am.”
The Butkus Award’s initial selection panel of nine included college football announcer Keith Jackson, coaching legends Ara Parseghian and Charlie McClendon, super scout Gil Brandt and five college football writers.
Over 38 presentations of the award, eight universities have had multiple winners. Alabama and Oklahoma have each had four winners, Notre Dame has had three, while Illinois, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State and Florida State have each had two honorees. While Bosworth won back-to-back Butkus Awards in 1985 and 1986, the only school to have had consecutive winners with two different players was Illinois with Dana Howard in 1994 and Kevin Hardy in 1995.
Orlando’s DAC expanded the award to high school and NFL linebackers in 2008.
Among the 38 college players who have won the Butkus, nine competed for Big Ten teams:
1989:
- Percy Snow, Michigan State
1991:
- Erick Anderson, Michigan
1994:
- Dana Howard, Illinois
1995:
- Kevin Hardy, Illinois
1997:
- Andy Katzenmoyer, Ohio State
1999:
- LaVar Arrington, Penn State
2005:
- Paul Posluszny, Penn State
2007:
- James Laurinaitis, Ohio State
2022:
- Jack Campbell, Iowa
