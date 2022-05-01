The century-long history of the University of Illinois’ Athletic Association (AA), predecessor to the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, brimmed with highlights, but ended in tumultuous fashion in the late 1980s.
America’s interest in athletics initially formed around the end of the Civil War in 1865, concurrent to the UI’s founding two years later in 1867. The student body’s attentiveness to physical well-being evolved from boating, racing and cycling to a new team sport called baseball which history shows originated a couple of decades earlier. It soon became the king of American sports, including Champaign-Urbana. The first record of an athletic contest at the University occurred on May 8, 1872 when a group of UI students defeated the Eagle Baseball Club of Champaign by a score of 2-1. The game eventually progressed into intercollegiate competition seven years later.
By the 1880s, athletics had eclipsed oratorical competitions as the students’ favorite non-academic diversion. On April 20, 1883, UI students combined their original baseball and football organizations to form the Athletic Association, a group that was responsible for caring for the campus’s gymnasium and for organizing the annual Field Day activities. All male students were eligible for membership.
In 1891, the AA obtained land on the north end of campus, and on May 15, 1892, Athletic Park was inaugurated. Its name was changed to Illinois Field in 1896. That same year, UI trustees directed by-laws of the Association to be subject to the approval of the faculty. At the turn of the century, an Athletic Advisory Council assisted in the management of the AA and, shortly thereafter, faculty, alumni and student managers comprised an Athletic Board of Control and Athletic Council to form policy. In 1965, the AA’s by-laws were amended to transfer oversight of the intramural and recreation programs to UI’s College of Physical Education.
On the heels of Title IX legislation, the athletic administration assumed responsibility for administering the new women’s intercollegiate athletic program in 1974. Two years later, UI’s Board of Trustees approved plans to change the organization’s name to the Athletic Association of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. By 1982, a total of 19 board members oversaw the group.
During the decade of the 1980s, the AA experienced both triumph and tragedy. The football and basketball programs enjoyed monumental success, but overall administration of the AA began to unravel.
When word leaked out to the media that embarrassing scandals and improprieties were taking place inside Director of Athletics Neale Stoner’s administrative staff, a thorough investigation by the university resulted in dissolving the Association.
Stoner and two aides resigned in July 1988 amid allegations of mismanagement and a plan to reorganize the AA was approved six months later. Chancellor Morton Weir brought the athletic department’s business within the jurisdiction of the university administration, an action with which both the state’s legislature and the Auditor General strongly concurred. By July 1989, new athletic director John Mackovic reported directly to the chancellor, being treated similarly to deans of the engineering and business colleges.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Steve Holdren, basketball (36)
Monday: Prince Green, football (19)
Tuesday: Lucas Johnson, basketball (42)
Wednesday: Connor Milton, baseball (20)
Thursday: Calvin Brock, basketball (36)
Friday: Ted Niezyniecki, baseball (55)
Saturday: Joey Gunther, wrestling (25)
