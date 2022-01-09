Howard Braun’s legacy as a student-athlete and coach at the University of Illinois is a complicated one.
He was loyal to the Illini athletic program his entire life yet was implicated as one of the central figures in an episode that remains as an enduring stain on University of Illinois history.
Braun was an outstanding athlete at Belleville Township High School, excelling and lettering in each of the five sports in which he participated. He was the leading scorer in the 1931 Southwestern Illinois Basketball Conference and an undefeated singles player as a senior on the tennis court. Braun also starred as a halfback on the Belleville football team, averaged .300 as a shortstop for the baseball squad and competed as a miler for the track and field team.
Illini coach Craig Ruby recruited Braun to play basketball for Illinois and he lettered from 1934 through 1936. He also played tennis at Illinois but did not letter.
After coaching at Fairfield High School for one year, Braun returned to the University of Illinois in 1937 as head tennis coach and assistant basketball coach. He served in those capacities until 1942 when he was commissioned as a lieutenant for the U.S. Navy. After the conclusion of World War II, Braun returned to the Illini athletic staff and reassumed his previous duties.
As the director of Illinois’ tennis program, Braun’s Illini teams won 68 percent of their dual meet matches and placed among the Big Ten’s top five teams in 19 of Braun’s 24 conference tournaments. His 1946 club was undefeated and captured the league title.
Braun was more visible as Illini basketball’s chief assistant coach. He is credited with being the primary recruiter of 16 men whose individual banners now hang in the rafters of the State Farm Center.
That group of Braun recruits includes Don Freeman, Jim Dawson, Skip Thoren, Dave Downey, Mannie Jackson, Govoner Vaughn, John Kerr, Don Sunderlage, Dike Eddleman, Gene Vance and Andy Phillip.
During Braun’s active tenure as an assistant, Illini basketball won six Big Ten championships.
Yet another championship was captured by Illinois in 1943 while Braun was serving as a Naval officer.
In Dec. 1966, University of Illinois President David Dodds revealed to Big Ten Commissioner William Reed that he had discovered the existence of a “slush fund” (totaling about $21,000), which was being used to support the football and basketball programs as well as the athletic director.
On Feb. 19, 1967, Big Ten athletic directors unanimously voted to declare five Illini football and basketball players permanently ineligible and two others to be banned from competition for one or two years. Furthermore, they agreed that Illinois should immediately fire head football coach Pete Elliott, head basketball coach Harry Combes and Braun.
On March 20, 1967, Elliott, Combes and Braun all reluctantly resigned, exclaiming in a statement: “We emphatically believe that the final decision in this matter must be made by the conference rather than the university and consider the (Big Ten’s) announcement as that final decision.”
After he left the University, Braun eventually became public relations director of Champaign Commercial Bank and president of Worden Martin Leasing.
He died at the age of 83 on Jan. 9, 1996, 26 years ago today.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Alina Weinstein, gymnastics
Monday: Adam Christ, baseball coach (42)
Tuesday: Jill Estey Mark, basketball
Wednesday: Tyler White, football (27)
Thursday: Bret Bielema, football coach (52)
Friday: Jeff Alexander, wrestling (50)
Saturday: Roger Powell, Jr., basketball (39)