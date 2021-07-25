Only 38 men in the history of University of Illinois varsity athletics have won varsity letters in the sport of ice hockey, and Minnesota native Aldo Palazzari is one of its best.
Born 103 years ago today — July 25, 1918 — Palazzari was recruited to play for the Illini’s newest varsity program from his home in Eveleth, Minn., by then-UI coach Vic Heyliger. Palazzari had played right wing for his hometown high school and junior college, as well as for the United States Hockey League’s Eveleth Rangers.
Of the six seasons that Illinois featured varsity hockey from 1938-43, the 1941 Illini squad was clearly the best of the bunch. Palazzari, Norbert Steele and Amo Bessone were the stars of the team that went 17-3-1, including a 6-1-1 mark against Big Ten foes. The 1942 Illini, Palazzari’s senior season team, went 10-4-2.
After graduating from Illinois, he played for the Boston Olympics from 1942 to 1943 in the Eastern Amateur Hockey League. He was signed by the National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins in 1943, then traded in February of that season to the New York Rangers.
During the course of the 1943 NHL campaign, Palazzari played in 36 games, scoring eight goals and assisting on three other scores. His professional career abruptly ended in October 1944, when he suffered a severe eye injury.
Palazzari then returned to his hometown and began employment as a cost analyst for the U.S. Steel Company. Several of his eight children had hockey careers — including son Doug, who became an All-American player at Colorado College, then in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues. In 2000, Doug was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
Aldo Palazzari died at the age of 88 in May 2007.
