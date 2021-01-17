Johnny "Red" Kerr

On this date in 1953, playing before a raucous sellout crowd at IU Fieldhouse, fourth-ranked Illinois took sixth-ranked Indiana to double overtime before falling 74-70 in Bloomington.

Hoosier guard Bob Leonard, who just two days earlier was suffering with the flu at IU’s infirmary, was the driving force in rallies that brought Indiana from behind in the second half and the first extra period.

All but one of Leonard’s 19 points were scored after halftime. Illinois outscored Indiana from the field, 24 field goals to 22, but the Hoosiers sunk 30 of their 42 free throws to win their seventh straight game.

In a battle of 6-foot-9-inch all-star centers, Indiana’s Don Schlundt out-pointed Illini junior Johnny “Red” Kerr, 22-15. Coach Branch McCracken’s Hoosiers would go on to win 15 of their remaining 16 games, including a 69-68 victory over Kansas in the 1953 NCAA title game.

During their history, Illini basketball teams have played the eventual national champs a total of 29 times, winning six of those matchups. Four of those six victories were in consecutive meetings. A review of all 29 games:

YEAR champion RESULT LOCATION

1940 Indiana Indiana, 38-36 Bloomington, Ind.

1941 Wisconsin Wisconsin, 46-30 Madison, Wis.

1951 Kentucky Kentucky, 76-74 New York City

1953 Indiana Indiana, 74-70 Bloomington, Ind.

1953 Indiana Indiana, 91-79 Champaign

1960 Ohio State Ohio State, 97-73 Columbus, Ohio

1960 Ohio State Ohio State, 109-81 Champaign

1963 Loyola Chicago Loyola Chicago, 79-64 East Lansing, Mich.

1964 UCLA UCLA, 89-79 Los Angeles

1965 UCLA Illinois, 110-83 Champaign

1967 UCLA UCLA, 120-82 Chicago

1973 UCLA UCLA, 71-64 New Orleans

1976 Indiana Indiana, 83-55 Champaign

1976 Indiana Indiana, 58-48 Bloomington, Ind.

1979 Michigan State Illinois, 57-55 Champaign

1979 Michigan State Michigan State, 76-62 East Lansing, Mich.

1981 Indiana Indiana, 78-61 Bloomington, Ind.

1981 Indiana Indiana, 69-66 Champaign

1987 Indiana Indiana, 69-66 Bloomington, Ind.

1987 Indiana Illinois, 69-67 Champaign

1988 Kansas Illinois, 81-75 Lahaina, Hawaii

1989 Michigan Illinois, 96-84 Champaign

1989 Michigan Illinois, 89-73 Ann Arbor, Mich.

1989 Michigan Michigan, 83-81 Seattle

2000 Michigan State Michigan State, 91-66 East Lansing, Mich.

2000 Michigan State Michigan State, 76-61 Chicago

2001 Duke Duke, 78-77 Greensboro, N.C.

2002 Maryland Maryland, 76-63 College Park, Md.

2005 North Carolina North Carolina, 75-70 St. Louis

Illini Birthdays➜ Sunday: Ayo Dosunmu, basketball (21)

➜ Monday: Greg Engel, football (50)

➜ Tuesday: Tim Beckman, football coach (56)

➜ Wednesday: Nick Anderson, basketball (53)

➜ Thursday: Joe Tanner, swimming & diving (71)

➜ Friday: Lee LaBadie, track & field (71)

➜ Saturday: Eddie McGee, football (33)

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.

