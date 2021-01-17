On this date in 1953, playing before a raucous sellout crowd at IU Fieldhouse, fourth-ranked Illinois took sixth-ranked Indiana to double overtime before falling 74-70 in Bloomington.
Hoosier guard Bob Leonard, who just two days earlier was suffering with the flu at IU’s infirmary, was the driving force in rallies that brought Indiana from behind in the second half and the first extra period.
All but one of Leonard’s 19 points were scored after halftime. Illinois outscored Indiana from the field, 24 field goals to 22, but the Hoosiers sunk 30 of their 42 free throws to win their seventh straight game.
In a battle of 6-foot-9-inch all-star centers, Indiana’s Don Schlundt out-pointed Illini junior Johnny “Red” Kerr, 22-15. Coach Branch McCracken’s Hoosiers would go on to win 15 of their remaining 16 games, including a 69-68 victory over Kansas in the 1953 NCAA title game.
During their history, Illini basketball teams have played the eventual national champs a total of 29 times, winning six of those matchups. Four of those six victories were in consecutive meetings. A review of all 29 games:
YEAR champion RESULT LOCATION
1940 Indiana Indiana, 38-36 Bloomington, Ind.
1941 Wisconsin Wisconsin, 46-30 Madison, Wis.
1951 Kentucky Kentucky, 76-74 New York City
1953 Indiana Indiana, 74-70 Bloomington, Ind.
1953 Indiana Indiana, 91-79 Champaign
1960 Ohio State Ohio State, 97-73 Columbus, Ohio
1960 Ohio State Ohio State, 109-81 Champaign
1963 Loyola Chicago Loyola Chicago, 79-64 East Lansing, Mich.
1964 UCLA UCLA, 89-79 Los Angeles
1965 UCLA Illinois, 110-83 Champaign
1967 UCLA UCLA, 120-82 Chicago
1973 UCLA UCLA, 71-64 New Orleans
1976 Indiana Indiana, 83-55 Champaign
1976 Indiana Indiana, 58-48 Bloomington, Ind.
1979 Michigan State Illinois, 57-55 Champaign
1979 Michigan State Michigan State, 76-62 East Lansing, Mich.
1981 Indiana Indiana, 78-61 Bloomington, Ind.
1981 Indiana Indiana, 69-66 Champaign
1987 Indiana Indiana, 69-66 Bloomington, Ind.
1987 Indiana Illinois, 69-67 Champaign
1988 Kansas Illinois, 81-75 Lahaina, Hawaii
1989 Michigan Illinois, 96-84 Champaign
1989 Michigan Illinois, 89-73 Ann Arbor, Mich.
1989 Michigan Michigan, 83-81 Seattle
2000 Michigan State Michigan State, 91-66 East Lansing, Mich.
2000 Michigan State Michigan State, 76-61 Chicago
2001 Duke Duke, 78-77 Greensboro, N.C.
2002 Maryland Maryland, 76-63 College Park, Md.
2005 North Carolina North Carolina, 75-70 St. Louis
Illini Birthdays➜ Sunday: Ayo Dosunmu, basketball (21)
➜ Monday: Greg Engel, football (50)
➜ Tuesday: Tim Beckman, football coach (56)
➜ Wednesday: Nick Anderson, basketball (53)
➜ Thursday: Joe Tanner, swimming & diving (71)
➜ Friday: Lee LaBadie, track & field (71)
➜ Saturday: Eddie McGee, football (33)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores).