Coach Brad Underwood’s Fighting Illini program has been the Big Ten most successful basketball unit over the last two seasons in conference play, posting a cumulative record of 29-11 (.725). UI went 13-7 in league action two years ago and were 16-4 this past season.
The second-best mark posted over the past two seasons has been by Michigan at 24-13 (.648). Third best is Iowa at 25-15 (.625) and fourth best is Wisconsin at 24-16 (.600).
Welcoming back six of its top nine players from last year’s rotation — including Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Andre Cubelo, et al — there are high hopes for a third-consecutive block-buster season in 2021-22.
Today, ILLINI LEGENDS, LISTS & LORE studies the best three-year stretches in Illinois history. Surprisingly, even with a perfect 20-0 record in ’21-22, the current Illini club would barely qualify as having the fourth-best winning skein in UI history.
Here are UI basketball’s best of the best over three consecutive seasons:
1. 1915-16-17 (31-5 for an .861 winning percentage—12-0/9-3/10-2, coached by Ralph Jones
- )
- 2. 1951-52-53 (39-7, .848 pct.—13-1/12-2/14-4, coached by
Harry Combes
- )
- 3. 1941-42-43 (32-7, .821 pct.—7-5/13-2/12-0, coached by
Doug Mills
- )
- 4. 2004-05-06 (39-9, .813 pct.—13-3/15-1/11-5, coached by
Bruce Weber
- )
- 5. 1954-55-56 (31-11, .738 pct.—10-4/10-4/11-3, coached by
Harry Combes
- )
- 6. 2001-02-03 (35-13, .729 pct.—13-3/11-5/11-5, coached by
Bill Self
- )
- 7. 1987-88-89 (39-15, .722 pct.—13-5/12-6/14-4, coached by
Lou Henson
- )
- 8. 1984-85-86 (38-16, .704 pct.—15-3/12-6/11-7, coached by
Lou Henson
- )
- 9. 1934-35-36 (23-13, .639 pct.—7-5/9-3/7-5, coached by
Craig Ruby
- )
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Rashinda Reed, volleyball coach
Monday: Ken Braid, football (70)
Tuesday: Omar Payne, basketball (21)
Wednesday: Ken Holtzman, baseball (76)
Thursday: Hernando Planells, women’s basketball coach (45)
Friday: Aaron Moorehead, football (41)
Saturday: Aleah Treiterer, soccer (20)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores).