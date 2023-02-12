One hundred seven years ago Sunday — Feb. 12, 1916 — coach Ralph Jones‘ Illini basketball team suffered its first loss in nearly two years, a 23-21 overtime defeat at the hands of visiting Northwestern. The Wildcats’ victory snapped Illinois’ record 25-game winning streak.
It was Illinois basketball’s first-ever overtime game. There had been no overtime games during the initial 10 seasons.
Altogether, through 118 seasons and more than 2,900 total games, overtime games have occurred only 99 times. In those 99 games, the Illini have a record of 59-40.
Coach Brad Underwood‘s 2022-23 Illini have had one overtime game this season and it happened on Dec. 6 at New York’s Madison Square Garden against then-No. 2 Texas. Illinois fought its way back from a double-digit deficit with eight minutes remaining in the second half to send the game into overtime, then outscored the Longhorns by a 17-10 margin in the extra five minutes to pull out an 85-78 victory.
Under Underwood’s watch, the Illini lost the first four overtime games they played. Since 2019, the Orange and Blue have won seven of their last eight overtime games
Here’s more overtime game trivia:
➜ On its home court, Illinois has a 26-20 record in overtime games. In true road games, the Illini are 21-14. On neutral courts, Illinois has 12 wins and six losses.
➜ Perhaps Illinois’ most dramatic overtime victory came on March 26, 2005, in the NCAA tournament when the Illini rallied from a 14-point deficit against Arizona to send the game into overtime. The Illini then outscored the Wildcats 10-9 in the extra period, earning its way into the Final Four. It’s the only time that Illinois has played an overtime game in NCAA tournament play.
➜ Illinois’ longest-ever overtime game went four extra periods when the Illini outlasted visiting Michigan at the Assembly Hall on Jan. 28, 1984. Bruce Douglas played all 60 minutes for Illinois. The Michigan game was one of four overtime games the Illini played within a seven-game span that season. Illinois won three of the four games and went on to claim the Big Ten title.
➜ Illinois’ most frequent Big Ten opponents in overtime games have been Indiana and Purdue with 10 OT games each. Indiana holds the upper hand on Illinois with six wins and four losses. Perhaps surprisingly, the Illini are 7-3 against the Boilermakers, including two overtime victories in 1992. Illinois has never lost an overtime game to Wisconsin (4-0), Rutgers (2-0) and Nebraska (1-0). The Illini have never beaten either Penn State or Maryland in overtime. In 127 games with Michigan State, the Illini and the Spartans have never played an overtime game.
➜ The Illini have played two overtime games when the nation’s No. 1 ranking was on the line. In January 1979, Ohio State handed Illinois its first loss in 16 games, while in January 1989 a 103-92 double overtime victory against Georgia Tech sent the Flyin’ Illini into college basketball’s top spot.
➜ From Dec. 12, 1987 through Feb. 25, 1993, Lou Henson‘s Illini teams won 10 consecutive overtime games. Altogether, a Henson-coach Illinois squad compiled a highly respectable 24-11 record in OT.
The most points Illinois ever scored in a game that went overtime was on Dec. 3, 1990, when it defeated Wisconsin-Milwaukee in double OT, 120-116.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, volleyball
Monday: Sade’ Hargrove, track & field
Tuesday: Jerry Ramshaw, football (65)
Wednesday: Angela Bizzarri Pflugrath, track & field/cross-country
Thursday: Jack Squirek, football (64)
Friday: Steve Marianetti, wrestling (51)
Saturday: Adalia McKenzie, basketball (20)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online).
Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.